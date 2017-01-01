created by people with cancer, for people with cancer
The chemoWave app is your virtual advocate, helping you take control of your chemotherapy journey.
chemoWave allows you to gain deeper insights into your treatment plan, giving you the power to transform your experience.
Wondering what the chemoWave app can do?
Watch this 30 second App Preview video to find out how we give you more control through the ups and downs of chemotherapy.
DISCOVER
Personal insights help you identify how your actions are related to your condition and symptoms
SHARE
A reliable account of your treatment experience leads to better collaboration with care providers
Track
Treatment Protocol
Medication Schedules, Doctor / Office Visits, Procedures / Surgeries, Therapy Sessions
Physical and Emotional Wellbeing
Overall Condition, Current Mood Swings, Symptoms, Pain
Activities and Experiences
Exercise, Meals and Water Consumption, Entertainment, Sleep
DISCOVER
Insights
Learn more about the ups and downs you experience while going through treatment
Patterns
Understand how to feel better and avoid feeling worse by identifying what impacts your overall condition
The Big Picture
Your personal experiences will help others to optimize their own treatment plan
SHARE
Family and Friends
Keep your inner circle informed throughout your chemotherapy journey
Doctors and Physicians
Share your daily experiences, reports and important updates with your care providers
HIPAA & HITRUST Certified
All personal information entered into the chemoWave App is stored and managed on a HIPAA-compliant security framework certified as HITRUST by the National Institute of Standards and Technology
