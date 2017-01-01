chemoWave

The chemoWave app is your virtual advocate, helping you take control of your chemotherapy journey.

chemoWave allows you to gain deeper insights into your treatment plan, giving you the power to transform your experience.

TRACK

chemoWave makes it easy for you to keep record of your physical and emotional wellbeing

DISCOVER

Personal insights help you identify how your actions are related to your condition and symptoms

SHARE

A reliable account of your treatment experience leads to better collaboration with care providers

Track

Treatment Protocol

Medication Schedules, Doctor / Office Visits, Procedures / Surgeries, Therapy Sessions

Physical and Emotional Wellbeing

Overall Condition, Current Mood Swings, Symptoms, Pain

Activities and Experiences

Exercise, Meals and Water Consumption, Entertainment, Sleep

DISCOVER

Insights

Learn more about the ups and downs you experience while going through treatment

Patterns

Understand how to feel better and avoid feeling worse by identifying what impacts your overall condition

The Big Picture

Your personal experiences will help others to optimize their own treatment plan

SHARE

Family and Friends

Keep your inner circle informed throughout your chemotherapy journey

Doctors and Physicians

Share your daily experiences, reports and important updates with your care providers

HIPAA & HITRUST Certified

All personal information entered into the chemoWave App is stored and managed on a HIPAA-compliant security framework certified as HITRUST by the National Institute of Standards and Technology 

